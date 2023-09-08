Gareth Bale confirms he rejected Manchester United in 2007

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has opened up on his early career decision to reject a move to Manchester United.

Bale opted to retire from football at the start of 2023, after completing his ambition of playing at a World Cup, after leading Wales to the 2022 World Cup, in their first appearance on the world stage since 1958.

The 34-year-old signed a 12-month deal with MLS side Los Angeles FC in June 2022, with the option to extend it until 2024, but he chose to step away from the game.

Despite a controversial end to his Los Blancos career in 2021, with fan opinion split on the former Tottenham winger, he played a key role in their success in nine seasons in Madrid.

As part of an incredible career in Madrid, Bale won three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues between 2014 and 2022, after joining from Tottenham, in a then world record £85m deal, in 2013.

However, his career could have developed very differently, with Bale confirming he turned down a move to United, ahead of joining Spurs, back in 2007.

“I rejected Manchester United and went to Tottenham. At the time, United were the biggest team in the Premier League, winning trophies, with the best players and the best coach”, he said.

“The easy decision would have been to go to United, the biggest club in England when I played for Southampton.

“You always want to be at the biggest clubs, but I made the decision to play football. At that age, many players would look for money and want to go to a bigger club.

“It was important for my development to keep playing football, that’s why I chose Tottenham.”