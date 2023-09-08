Carlo Ancelotti to remain as Real Madrid manager and turn down Brazil depending on offer

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti seems set to leave the club next summer when his contract expires, but the Italian is not yet giving up hope of remaining in the Spanish capital.

Towards the end of the season there was plenty of talk about him joining Brazil, with CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues saying initially that he was the preferred choice, before declaring that Ancelotti will join next summer. Fluminense Manager Fernando Diniz has been appointed on an interim basis.

Meanwhile in Madrid, shortlists have been drawn up to replace Ancelotti next summer. El Chiringuito say that Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is in pole position, while Alvaro Arbeloa and Raul Gonzalez are next on the list.

🏅 "Xabi Alonso está por delante de Arbeloa y Raúl para suceder a Ancelotti". 🫢 "Si el Madrid le ofrece la renovación a Carlo, se quedaría". Información de @EduAguirre7 en #ChiringuitoRaúl. pic.twitter.com/XdoDQuIROu — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 7, 2023

They go on to claim that Ancelotti has not yet signed anything with anyone, and were Los Blancos to offer him a contract extension then he would sign on for longer as Real Madrid manager.

As Edu Aguirre points out, there is yet to be an official announcement on the matter from Ancelotti, Brazil or Real Madrid, in spite of Rodrigues’ assertions. Ancelotti has refused to speak further on his future too.

At the time when speculation intensified over the Brazil job, Ancelotti was also rumoured to be close to the sack, hence why it seem highly unlikely that he could contemplate remaining beyond next summer. If Ancelotti can deliver the La Liga title this season though, they may step back from that idea. The last Real Madrid manager to last more than three years was Vicente del Bosque, who remained for four season from 1999 to 2003.