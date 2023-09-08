Barcelona selling grass on the outskirts of Camp Nou as stadium undergoes work

Barcelona will be back at their new home at Montjuic next weekend, welcoming Real Betis for their second La Liga home game of the season. They might be missing out on the income from the gargantuan Camp Nou, but they are trying monetise every last piece of it.

Relevo report that in the surroundings of Camp Nou, those which are not yet a building site, Barcelona are selling pieces of the Camp Nou turf, as memorabilia.

Camp Vell work is marching along at quite a pace. #Barca pic.twitter.com/fkh5ubvH83 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 8, 2023

The souvenirs have the assurance via a legal note that they are indeed pieces of the original Camp Nou grass. Pieces of the pitch are going for €20-50 while online the Barcelona shop is offering larger squares of the pitch, some of which are framed, for between €80 and €420.

Relevo also point out that Athletic Club also sold pieces of the San Mames pitch for €40, while Atletico Madrid monetised the old Vicente Calderon pitch for €10-95 when they moved to the Metropolitano.