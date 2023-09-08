Barcelona hoping to offer star reduced contract in similar manner to Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona may have lowered their wage bill significantly over the past 12 months, but as the salary limit continues to bite hard at their ability to sign players, so does their attempts to bring it down further.

The latest sign that Barcelona are still working hard to reduce their bills was the renewal of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has committed his future to the club until 2028. The German international admitted that part of the reason for the renewal was that it helped Barcelona to spread out the money over a longer period.

Now Barcelona are hoping to do the same with Frenkie de Jong, say MD. Recently a report emerged that Sporting Director Deco was set on repairing relations with the Dutchman, and now it appears they are keen to offer de Jong a reduced contract over a longer period of time as well.

🚨 Barcelona have started working to renew Frenkie de Jong for many more years. The club want to repeat the Ter Stegen formula with him. That means a long-term contract, with a lower salary per season to help with FFP. As of now, De Jong's entourage isn't in a rush because he has… pic.twitter.com/VJsX3QhZgj — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 8, 2023

Currently the Dutchman has a deal until 2026, but would rather address the matter sooner rather than later. De Jong has, according to reports, previously been reluctant to look at a pay cut, as most people would be.

Following a summer last year where the club exerted significant media pressure on de Jong to leave, the 26-year-old may be tempted to point out that the club left little room for the sentiment that they are asking him to show. Equally, de Jong is content living in Barcelona, and is expecting his first child shortly. It appears long-term he intends to remain at the Blaugrana.

Image via DEPORTES Javier Borrego / Afp7 / Europa Press