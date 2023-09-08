Atletico Madrid transfer target ready to fight for Tottenham future

Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants to fight his way back into Ange Postecoglu’s plans after missing out on a summer move to Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone was working on multiple transfer targets until the final hours of the summer transfer window, with the Argentinian coach previously stating his determination to sign a new midfielder.

Atletico were linked with Hojbjerg throughout August with the Danish international tipped to be a sale option under Postecoglu in North London.

However. despite interest from both ends in completing a season long loan move, the Premier League side pulled out of deadline day talks, with Atletico left short on midfield options for the months ahead.

Negotiations between Tottenham and Atlético Madrid for Højbjerg are currently OFF. ⛔️❌ #THFC Spurs rejected opening bid as it was not including an obligation to buy clause, despite reports. pic.twitter.com/12mfTyWEbn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Despite the potential for a revival of interest from Atletico in the January window, Hojbjerg has insisted his main focus remains with Spurs, despite not starting a Premier League game so far this season.

“The most important thing, and I’ve made this very clear to the coach and the club, is that I have to show my best side and deserve what I get from playing time”, as per reports from Danish outlet Bold.

“Right now I’m not in the starting 11. It is what it is. I need to show my best if the coach picks me.”