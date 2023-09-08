Atletico Madrid chief appointed to Vice-President position in European Clubs Association

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has been appointed vice-president of the European Clubs Assocation, giving Los Colchoneros a position at the top tables in European football.

Gil Marin will work with Paris Saint-Germain CEO Nasser Al Khelaifi, and the two will act as spokespeople for the ECA in meetings with UEFA, Marca report. He was unanimously voted into the position.

🚨| OFFICIAL: Miguel Ángel Gil Marín (CEO) is one of the two ECA representatives elected by the board to the UEFA Executive Committee. 🏢 pic.twitter.com/2iJMc2n1Qv — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 7, 2023

While Gil Marin and Atletico remain on the board, his position will be taken by Real Sociedad President Jokin Aperribay, which is a further step into the European realm for La Real, having qualified for the Champions League for the first time in a decade this year.

This continues Atletico Madrid’s shift away from the Superleague, which is now down just to Barcelona and Real Madrid as members. Atletico initially joined the Superleague, but left after the Premier League sides did, following pressure from their fans too. The ECA has been directly opposed to the Superleague, with Al Khelaifi leading the battle alongside Bayern Munich against the project.