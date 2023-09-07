Barcelona

WATCH: Robert Lewandowski continues scoring form with two-goal showing for Poland

After a tough opening to the season, Robert Lewandowski appears to be getting back to his destructive best. The 35-year-old has scored in his last two matches for Barcelona, and he has now continued that form into international matters for Poland.

Poland took on Faroe Islands in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday, but despite being at home, they were frustrated by the minnows for 73 minutes. However, Lewandowski came to the rescue, scoring from the penalty spot to make it 1-0.

Lewandowski added his and Poland’s second soon after, and it was a lovely effort to bring about brace. He received the ball inside the box, and with defender around him, he was able to lift the ball into the far corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance whatsoever.

Barcelona will be pleased that Lewandowski has continued scoring whilst on international duty. They will hope that this form continues when domestic football resume next weekend.

