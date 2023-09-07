WATCH: Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni continues fine start to the season with superb goal for France

Having had a somewhat difficult first season at Real Madrid, Aurelien Tchouameni has had a better time of things so far during his second season in the Spanish capital.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti often chose against playing Tchouameni last season, opting for the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos instead. However, the 23-year-old has started all four of Real Madrid’s matches in this campaign, and has impressed throughout.

Tchouameni has continued his excellent Real Madrid form onto the international stage, and in fine style too. He opened the scoring for France in their Euro 2024 qualifying match against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, whipping a stunning strike into the far corner.

Tchouaméni curls one perfectly into the far corner from distance 🎯 Another long range effort leads to a goal conceded for the Republic of Ireland 😬#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/3Q5T78amI0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 7, 2023

Tchouameni has an excellent strike on him, which he has now demonstrated on multiple occasions from France. Real Madrid will be delighted as seeing their man hit the scoring trail, although they will also be hoping for no injury issues for him, or any other of their players currently on international duty.