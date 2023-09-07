Villarreal handed boost in search for new head coach as Real Madrid grant permission to speak with leading candidate

Over the last few days, Villarreal have been on the lookout for a new head coach, having decided to part ways with Quique Setien just four matches into the new season.

Numerous candidates have emerged, including Julen Lopetegui, Javi Gracia and Marcelo Gallardo. However, none of them are leading the race, with that instead being Raul Gonzalez, current head coach at Real Madrid Castilla.

According to Cope journalist Melchor Ruiz, Real Madrid have granted Raul permission to speak with Villarreal over the vacant managerial position. Els Groguets have yet to contact Los Blancos, although that would come if they decide to offer the job to Raul.

🚨 Informa @MelchorRuizCope 🆗 Raúl González tiene autorización del @realmadrid para llegar a un acuerdo con el @VillarrealCF, club que quiere contar con el entrenador madrileño para su banquillo tras la marcha de Quique Setién. 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/80O34nJIOK — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) September 7, 2023

MD say that Raul is prepared to accept an offer from Villarreal, should one be forthcoming. In the event he leaves, Alvaro Arbeloa – who has impressed as Real Madrid’s U19 head coach – would assume the role at Castilla.

It would certainly be a bold decision from Villarreal if they were to appoint Raul. However, there are a lot of positives behind it, and it is one that would be intriguing and exciting on multiple levels.