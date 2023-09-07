Tennis number one Carlos Alcaraz gives nod to Jude Bellingham during US Open

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been a sensation since arriving at the club, delighting fans on the pitch, and winning their hearts with every public appearance off it. Wimbledon champions are no exception.

Tennis world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz, current holder of the Wimbledon and US Open titles, is a known Real Madrid fan and clearly has been enjoying the Englishman’s form too. Alcaraz was in attendance at a Real Madrid victory over Elche in 2022, and has visited the dressing room before too. Last month he even admitted that ‘every Madridista wants to see Mbappe at Real Madrid.’

Following his straight sets victory over Alexander Zverev, seeing him through to the semi-finals against Daniil Medvedev, Alcaraz mimicked Bellingham’s trademark celebration, opening his arms to the crowd. Later he put out a tweet referencing the Beatles’ song ‘Hey Jude’, which has been quickly co-opted by the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alcaraz is the darling of Spain following his remarkable start to his career, going toe-to-toe with Novak Djokovic in recent months at the age of just 20. It might not be long until Bellingham, also 20, occupies similar status in the hearts of Madridistas like Alcaraz.