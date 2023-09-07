Suspended Spain boss Luis Rubiales to be debated in European parliament

Suspended President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales has held onto his job so far, but his name has travelled around the globe receiving negative press. Next week he is set to be the topic of conversation in the European parliament.

Catalan political party Esquerra Republica Catalana have submitted a petition to the body, and Diana Riba i Giner has confirmed that the matter will be debated. RAC1 reported on the story.

“At the request of the ERC, the European chamber will debate the sexual assault of Rubiales against Jenni Hermoso next week. As an institution, we need to analyse all possible legal possibilities to ensure equality and avoid sexist violence. In sports too!

🟣 A petició d'@Esquerra_ERC, l'Eurocambra debatrà la setmana que ve sobre l'agressió sexual de Rubiales a @Jennihermoso. Com a institució, cal que analitzem totes les possibilitats legals possibles per assegurar la igualtat i evitar les violències masclistes. També a l'esport! pic.twitter.com/QBUvGUoEy9 — Diana Riba i Giner (@DianaRibaGiner) September 6, 2023

The Spanish Ministry for Sport had been looking to suspend Rubiales from his role for up to 15 years, but after a tribunal qualified his infraction as ‘serious’ rather than ‘very serious’, they will only be able to do so for a maximum of two years.

That process will also be halted now, as Hermoso has given a statement to the police, and charges of sexual assault and sexual harassment will be pursued by the public prosecutor. Until the judicial process has been completed, the sporting one cannot be continued.

The RFEF have demanded his resignation, but so far Rubiales has stood firm in his position. Unless they take the step to remove him from a vote of no confidence, and with the legal process likely to take some time, there is a possibility that Rubiales returns to his role as things stand.