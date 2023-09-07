Spanish judge believes RFEF changed regulations to stop Enriquez Negreira being incriminated – report

In recent weeks, reports into the Caso Negreira scandal have begun to pick up. On this occasion, it is not Barcelona that have been accused of wrongdoing, but rather the Spanish Football Federation.

The RFEF have already been in hot water of late over the kiss scandal involving Luis Rubiales, the Federation’s suspended President, who is facing charges after Jenni Hermoso filed a complaint over the matter.

The Federation is now facing further accusations, but this time in reference to Enriquez Negreira, who has been at the centre of the infamous “El Caso Negreira” scandal. According to Cadena SER, the judge residing over the case believes that they recently changed their internal regulations so that it would be more difficult to incriminate Negreira.

The report states that the RFEF’s current internal regulations are different to the ones that were presented to the Prosecutor’s Office when they first started pursuing the case in March. The regulations are not available anywhere on the internet, nor are they documented.

According to the judge, the current regulations say that the role of Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), which was the position previously held by Negreira, does not hold any responsibilities. The CTA claimed that this was the case during a public press conference on the matter.

The magistrate suspects that this has been done so that the defence can argue (in a possible trial) that Negreira could not influence any members, as he did not have the power to do so.

It remains to be seen how the RFEF responds to this, but the Negreira case now looks to be back of the mainstream agenda in Spanish football news.