Spain train without boots ahead of Georgia match

Spain are preparing for their crucial European qualifier against Georgia on Friday evening, but not in the usual fashion.

La Roja have played just twice in their group due to their Nations League commitments, and having been beaten by Scotland, will not want to leave further points behind, with Norway waiting to be given an opening. Currently Spain sit fourth in the group, with three points, behind Norway (4 points), Georgia (4 points) and Scotland (12 points). Scotland and Norway have played four matches, while Georgia have played three.

The preparation has not been ideal for Luis de la Fuente, as he has spent most of his week trying to focus attention away from the Luis Rubiales kiss scandal – and his applause of Rubiales at the RFEF general assembly. On Thursday the Spain side trained without boots or gloves in Tblisi, with Marca noting that the containers carrying that equipment not arriving on time.

📸 Os van a gustar los vídeos que vamos a sacar del entrenamiento, pero antes de eso… 😉 ¡¡ESAS FOTOS QUE NO FALTEN!!#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/i5YCWMlIbC — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) September 7, 2023

The equipment is scheduled to arrive during the early hours of Friday morning – the same day as the game – and de la Fuente has organised a training session for early Friday morning once the kit has arrived.

While it is unlikely to have a major impact on the match, it is certainly not ideal for de la Fuente. After boosting his credit in the Nations League, with a penalty shootout victory over Croatia, de la Fuente would be under pressure again with a poor result in Tblisi.