Sacked Spain head coach Jorge Vilda wants to manage Real Madrid

Earlier this week, the Spanish Football Federation announced that Jorge Vilda, head coach of Spain’s women team, has been sacked with immediate effect. The news came just a couple of weeks after he guided La Roja to their first World Cup title.

The decision came amid the continued fallout over Luis Rubiales’ kiss of Jenni Hermoso, which the Spain star did not consent to. Vilda was said to be one of Rubiales’s closest allies, and he was a controversial figure himself, as was shown during “the 15” situation last summer.

Vilda felt that his sacking was “unfair”, although he is choosing not to dwell too much on it. He is already looking to the future, and as he told Radio MARCA (via Sport), he has already set out a dream objective.

“I would love to coach the best teams, and Real Madrid is one of the best.”

Real Madrid could be looking for a new manager next summer, with Carlo Ancelotti’s contract set to expire at the end of this season. However, it would be a huge shock if Vilda was considered for the role, should it become vacant.