Real Madrid summer signing reveals advice from Carlo Ancelotti

Of Real Madrid’s five signings during the summer transfer window, the one that has gone under the radar the most is Brahim Diaz. The 23-year-old signed for the club initially back in 2019, but re-joined this summer after spending three seasons at AC Milan.

Brahim is expected to be no more than a squad player for Real Madrid, and given that Jude Bellingham plays in his position, he is likely to find it very difficult to get minutes this season. However, he is determined to make the most of his chances, which head coach Carlo Ancelotti has also told him to do (as per MD).

“He tells me to take advantage of every minute and try to have an effect on the game.”

Brahim also assessed Real Madrid as a whole, and he admitted that he especially loves the club’s winning DNA, which has been apparent so far this season, no more so than against Getafe last weekend.

“I love this winning spirit. Knowing that at any moment a player can showcase his talent and score a goal. It’s a team game and you always know that you can come back because you have very good players.

“You play as you train, and in the end, you have to show yourself during the games. In each training session you improve your level and you take a step forward.”

Brahim is sure to be a valuable squad player over the season for Real Madrid, and he has certainly helped raise the level within Ancelotti’s squad from last season to this.