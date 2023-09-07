Real Madrid Castilla Manager Raul Gonzalez emerges as candidate for La Liga job

Villarreal are continuing their hunt for their next manager, following the surprise sacking of Quique Setien this week. One of the options is Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.

Setien lost his job on Tuesday, following three defeats in four matches and reports of mutiny in the dressing room. The three names linked most closely with the job initially were Javi Gracia, Julen Lopetegui and Marcelo Gallardo. Marca say that Pacheta and Eduardo Coudet are also in the frame, and that the Yellow Submarine opened initial talks with Gallardo and Coudet, but without success.

Now, originally reported by DAZN, Real Madrid Castilla Manager Raul Gonzalez has emerged as an option too. Raul, who has been in charge of Castilla for over four years now, has been linked with a number of positions, but Villarreal might be one of the most attractive yet.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Schalke, Leeds United and Espanyol have all shown interest in him previously, while some have him as a candidate to take over from Carlo Ancelotti whenever he leaves the senior job. As of yet there is no information on whether Raul could be tempted away, having just started his fifth campaign with Castilla.

Villarreal certainly have the talent to challenge for the European places this season, even if they did lose several quality players in the summer. Last season the Yellow Submarine finished 5th under Setien, and will be looking to bid for a Champions League spot if things go well.