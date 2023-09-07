Real Madrid agree contract extension with highly-rated Eder Militao replacement

Despite Eder Militao having suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Athletic Club last month, Real Madrid chose not to sign a replacement, instead banking on David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as options in central defence.

Young centre-back Marvel has also been elevated to the first team as a replacement for Militao, although he has also been training with Real Madrid Castilla, where he is playing as a regular starter under head coach Raul Gonzalez.

Marvel is very highly-rated at Real Madrid, and especially by Carlo Ancelotti and Raul. He is considered to be a player for the future, so the decision has been taken to extend his stay at the club.

According to The Athletic (via Relevo), Real Madrid have agreed a new contract with Marvel. It sees him extend his stay until 2026, and as part of the deal, he will also receive a significant pay increase.

Marvel is expected to get his chance in the Real Madrid first team this season, and when that time comes, he will have the full backing of the management, who can look forward to having the 20-year-old at their disposal for many years to come.