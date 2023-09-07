Real Betis to lose star after ‘contracts signed’ in €25m deal to Saudi Arabia

Real Betis are set for a hammer blow in the transfer market, with Manuel Pellegrini to lose star defender Luiz Felipe six days after the end of the Spanish transfer window.

Felipe had been linked with a move to Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia for some time, and with the Saudi transfer window closing today, the move looks as if it will go through after all. Fabrizio Romano claims that the contracts have been signed for a €25m deal.

Luiz Felipe to Al Ittihad, here we go! Told he just signed the contract with Saudi club, agreement sealed. Documents completed, medical took place on Wednesday evening. Real Betis will receive €25m package with add-ons included.

Betis will now only be able to recruit a replacement in the free agent market between now and January, but the decision to accept an offer will no doubt have frustrated Pellegrini. On Saturday the Chilean coach had said he did not think a deal would happen following the end of the Spanish transfer window, and said it would be ‘irresponsible’ to do a deal now. Their only other natural options at the position are Chadi Riad, who has played just two minutes in La Liga, German Pezzella and Marc Bartra.

Los Verdiblancos have been struggling to fit players into their salary limit, with some of the directors having to provide a bank guarantee in order to register them all following the transfer window.

Perhaps Guido Rodriguez could drop into the position, but it could be a major problem for Betis this season. Should Riad, Pezzella or Bartra pick injuries, they will be understaffed while they try to compete in three competitions, although the Copa del Rey doesn’t get underway in earnest until late December.