PSG’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi laughs at Real Madrid and Barcelona – ‘I don’t think there is any danger of a Superleague’

The back and forth between someone of the European heavyweight bosses never ceases for too long, and during the international break Paris Saint-Germain CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken the opportunity to take further shots at the so far failed Superleague project.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only remaining members of the Superleague now, after Juventus left the project earlier this year. A23, the business organising the league, Barcelona and Real Madrid still insist they will go ahead with the project.

Speaking at a European Clubs Association event, Al-Khelaifi told Diario AS that the project was dead in the water.

“I call it the ‘No Super League’,” said Al-Khelaifi, showing his humorous side.

“Nobody wants to do it. We don’t care what they do. They are on the outside. Before there were three teams, now there are two…”

Al-Khelaifi also dismissed the idea that the Saudi Pro League could become a threat to European football, following the remarkable investment made this summer.

“I don’t think there is any danger. We focus on Europe and our clubs. We have the best and most important competitions, the best players. It is not for me to judge what happens outside Europe. We focus on ourselves.”

It should be noted that the PSG CEO has close links to Qatar, his native country, and the 2022 World Cup hosts have a strong political and regional rivalry with the Saudi state.

Last year during the Real Madrid and Barcelona general assemblies Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta respectively gave speeches declaring that the Superleague was the answer. However there has been little in the way of public comment since.