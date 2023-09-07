Mason Greenwood enjoying first week at Getafe – ‘It’s the first time we’ve seen him smile’

Getafe’s controversial signing of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has attracted the distaste of many since he signed on loan last week, but internally Los Azulones appear delighted with him.

Greenwood was facing charges of attempted rape, sexual assault with bodily harm and controlling behaviour in 2022, after his partner Harriet Robson published images of her body covered in bruises, and her mouth and head bleeding. A video also emerged of Greenwood saying ‘I don’t care what you want’ as he pressured her for sex.

However those charges were withdrawn on the second of February due to a lack of witness testimony. Greenwood remains in exile with United though, and he was loaned to Getafe last week. Robson accompanied Greenwood to his first event with the fans, and posted pictures afterwards.

Manager Jose Bordalas declared that Greenwood had received a ‘not guilty verdict’ last week, while Sporting Director Ruben Reyes has told the press that a ‘judge has spoken’, both seemingly unaware of the facts.

Greenwood has been received warmly by Getafe fans, with 4,000 turning out to welcome him during an open training session. He spent significant time signing autographs and taking photos with children after the training session.

According to Relevo, Getafe have been doing all they can to make Greenwood comfortable, inviting him to dinner on his arrival, while he is currently looking for a house in the expensive neighbourhood of Boadilla del Monte, around 20 minutes from central Madrid by car.

Getafe have also noted a change in Greenwood from ‘scared’ on his arrival to comfortable and enjoying himself, with those close to him saying ‘it’s the first time we’ve seen him smile’.

“He is very good at unbalancing defences, the ability to combine, he’s daring, with personality and he scores goals. We dreamed of him and, sometimes, dreams come true,” Reyes declared.

It is not yet clear when Getafe intend on easing him into action, with Greenwood not having played since the scandal broken in January of 2022.