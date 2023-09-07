Malaga director confirms club rejected summer bid from Real Madrid for exciting 17-year-old prospect

It’s no secret that Real Madrid often look to sign some of the world’s most exciting youngsters. Club officials look all across the world for the best players, and in a recent case, they were looking close to home.

That involved Izan Merino, who currently plays in the youth setup at Malaga. The 17-year-old is very highly-rated at the Andalusian club, and as revealed by Sporting Director Loren Juarros (via Diario AS), Real Madrid had looked to sign Merino during the summer transfer window.

“(Merino) has a youth contract and he’s going to be kept on that. Ideally, he will compete with Malagueño (Malaga’s B team), but he will train continuously with the first team. If he does not play with the first team, he will have competition with Malagueño.

“Real Madrid’s efforts have ended. They pressed a lot for Merino – too much on some occasions, but not economically. Their offer has not reached the number that we value Merino at.”

The report states that Real Madrid offered €250k for Merino, but Malaga rejected that offer immediately, and referred to the youngster’s release clause, which is set at €3m.

It is commendable that Malaga have been able to stand firm in their valuation of Merino, despite having dropped into the third tier of Spanish football this season. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid re-enter the bidding in January, or even next summer.