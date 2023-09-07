Luka Modric admits he is unhappy with new Real Madrid role – ‘They told me my status wouldn’t change’

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has admitted that he is not content warming the bench for Los Blancos, and that it was not something he was expecting.

Modric, 38, extended his contract this summer for an extra season, rejecting a major offer from Saudi Arabia. He finished the season still as one Carlo Ancelotti’s crucial midfielders.

However this season has been a different story through four matches. So far he has managed just one start in the first four games, and while he has appeared in each tie, together it adds up to 133 minutes. Modric has told Sportske Novosti (via Marca) that it wasn’t what he expected when he signed his new deal.

“No-one is happy when they don’t play. After my entire career [starting], that feeling is especially strange to me. But well, the coach has decided for his own reasons. I won’t sink or ease off because of that. The opposite.”

“They wanted me to stay and I had the same desire. My only condition for staying was that they treat me as a competitive player, and that they do not keep me in the squad based on past merits. They told me nothing about my status would changeç, and that’s why I signed.”

Modric has the nickname ‘vinegar’, because of his sour manner of taking defeat and intense work ethic. No doubt he is making it his mission to complicate matters for Carlo Ancelotti.

“I am aware that we have a lot of competition in the midfield, that these youngsters are top-level players, that is why they are at Madrid. We older players must help them progress and gradually assume our roles. What I am clear about is that I will work to be among the protagonists this season.”

“We will see how things develop, if in the future it turns out that I am no longer important, then I would think about what to do. Other clubs came to me with interest, but my goal has always been Real Madrid.”

Modric is trying to maintain his place in arguably the deepest collection of midfielders in the world. The likes of Dani Ceballos and Arda Guler are on the outside looking in, with fellow veteran Toni Kroos trying to stay in the line-up with two of Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. Jude Bellingham has locked down his position as the de facto number 10.