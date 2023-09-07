Luis de la Fuente refuses to rule out possible Spain return for Sergio Ramos

Earlier this week, Sergio Ramos completed an emotional return to boyhood side Sevilla, 18 years after he controversially left the club to join Real Madrid.

Ramos had been a free agent for the last two months, having left Paris Saint-Germain following the expiration of his contract. He had lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, but chose to turn them down in order to return home.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ramos admitted that he would be open to playing for Spain again, if required. The 37-year-old announced his international retirement earlier this year, but could now add to his 180 caps.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, whose decision to not call Ramos up for his first squad led to the player’s retirement, has addressed the situation (via MD), and he refused to rule out a possible return for Ramos.

“I try to pick the best squad at all times. I’m focusing on the Georgia game for now. I don’t know what will happen after Tuesday (vs Cyprus). I will assess things again in October.”

If Ramos impresses for Sevilla over the next few weeks, there could be a very real chance that he earns his first Spain call-up in two years. For now, the situation remains fluid.