Lamine Yamal backed to start for Spain against Georgia by Manchester City star

The big story of the latest Spain squad is Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who received his first senior call up despite having only turned 16 in July.

Lamine has made a fine start to the season for Barcelona, establishing himself as the number one option on the right wing for head coach Xavi Hernandez.

It remains to be seen whether Spain boss Luis de la Fuente will also look to utilise Lamine from the start when La Roja take on Georgia in their latest Euro 2024 qualifying match on Friday. Rodri, one of the leaders in the Spain setup, believes that there is a good chance that it happens, as per Diario AS.

Rodri (Manchester City): "Lamine is a boy with an impressive development. You should know that he's only 16 years old. What I have seen of him does not indicate that he has this age."

If Lamine plays against either Georgia or Cyprus (whom La Roja play on Tuesday), he would become the youngest ever player to feature for Spain’s senior team, beating the record previously held by Barcelona teammate Gavi.

Lamine is expectedly to break that record over the next few days, but whether de la Fuente opts to start him for Spain remains to be seen. However, his performances for Barcelona have shown that he is more than ready.