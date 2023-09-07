Jenni Hermoso to avoid further media appearances in wake of Luis Rubiales kiss scandal

With the Women’s World Cup having ended a couple of weeks ago, attention now turns towards the resumption of domestic competitions. This means that Spain’s world champion side will soon return for their respective club teams.

However, they do so with the Luis Rubiales kiss scandal still rumbling on, and for Jenni Hermoso, she has undoubtedly been affected by this the most, as it was her than Rubiales kissed without consent following La Roja’s World Cup triumph.

On Thursday, Hermoso returned to her club side, Club Pachuca Femenil. The Mexican outfit welcomed their world champion back with open arms, doing so in a statement. However, they also confirmed that Hermoso would be exempted from any media duties for the time being, as a result of the ongoing scandal involving her and Rubiales.

Hermoso has decided to press charges against Rubiales over the incident, which would see the suspended RFEF President charged with sexual assault. With the matter now a legal one, it makes absolute sense to keep Hermoso away from microphones and out of the spotlight.