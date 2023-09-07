Barcelona tracking 20-year-old Bundesliga talent with insane goal record

Barcelona are a little short of firepower up front following the departures of Ansu Fati and Ez Abde, with Robert Lewandowski the only natural number nine in their squad currently.

According to Francesc Aguilar, the Blaugrana are keeping abreast of developments regarding Benjamin Sesko. The 20-year-old Slovenian striker is currently at RB Leipzig, and opened his account for the season at the weekend, scoring a brace in 25 minutes against Union Berlin.

El 'scouting' del Barça marca de cerca a Benjamin Sesko, el joven goleador (20 años) del RB Leipzig. Ya le siguen los pasos desde que estaba en el FC Liefering, el filial del Red Bull Salzburg. Es un goleador muy potente físicamente, rápido para su altura (1,94 metros) — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) September 5, 2023

Aguilar claims that Sesko has been on their radar since his time with the RB Salzburg affiliate FC Liefering. Sesko moved to Leipzig this summer for a €23m fee, and has wasted no time in making an impact.

Sesko has been impressing since he broke into senior football. Last season for Salzburg he hit the net 18 times in 41 games. Overall, in senior football he has 53 goals and 17 assists in 126 games, despite his youth.

Barcelona might be tracking him, but having already signed Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, it seems unlikely that they will be making a major investment in a forward for some time.