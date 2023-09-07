Barcelona submit request to LaLiga in effort to rearrange match against Sevilla

It was recently announced that Barcelona’s match against Sevilla at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic has been scheduled for the 29th of September at 9pm CEST. It sees the Blaugrana play on a Friday night, which was been a rare occurrence in recent years.

However, Barcelona are hoping to not play the match on the Friday, instead pushing it back to 2pm on the Saturday. This is because of the concert of Joaquín Sabina, which is at the Palau Sant Jordi on the same day.

Barcelona feel that there will be complications in relation to fans accessing their match, and as a result, they have submitted a request to LaLiga to push back the match to the Saturday, as Sport have reported.

Barcelona have specifically requested that the match be played at 2pm, as there is another concert scheduled at the Palau Sant Jordi on the Saturday evening, that of G Men.

It remains to be seen whether LaLiga approve Barcelona’s request, but whether they do or not is unlikely to overly affect head coach Xavi Hernandez or any of his players.