Barcelona star Gavi given ‘Petr Cech’ nickname by teammates

Barcelona star Gavi has shown remarkable fitness during the early stages of his career, reaching 100 matches in record time at the age of just 19. However he does not stay out of the wars either.

The combative midfielder is technically gifted, but backs it up with a robust approach to the game. Against Osasuna in his last game with Barcelona before the international break, Gavi’s ear was split open, after which the medical staff stapled the ear back together in order to stop the bleeding and get him back on the pitch.

Arriving for international duty, the Spanish national setup decided that he should train with protection, so as not to risk the wound being caught or opened again. As such, images were seen of him training with a rugby scrumcap earlier this week.

According to Sport, his teammates have given him the nickname of ‘Petr Cech’ this week, referencing the fact that the former Chelsea goalkeeper used to play with a protective cap.

Cech’s protection came after his career came under serious threat following a nasty head injury against Reading in 2006. He suffered a depressed skull fracture, ending up with two metal plates in his head, and taking three months to recover from the injury.