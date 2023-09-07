Barcelona push back return date for Pedri as caution approach taken by club’s medical staff

At the end of last month, Barcelona announced the frustrating news that Pedri had suffered a thigh injury – the second serious muscle injury that the 20-year-old has suffered so far in 2023.

Pedri missed two months earlier this year after suffering a muscular injury against Manchester United in February, and Barcelona are expected a similar layoff this time around.

According to Javi Miguel, Barcelona have outlined their match against Athletic Club on the 22nd of October, which means that he would have missed two months of action if he were to return on that date.

🚨 Pedri could reappear against Athletic Club on October 22nd. No risks will be taken. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 7, 2023

Pedri has had numerous injury issues in the last couple of years, and Barcelona officials will be worried of aggravating his latest issue. As such, they are planning to approach the situation with extreme caution, and Pedri won’t be risked until he is back to 100%.

This is a sensible approach for Barcelona to take. They will undoubtedly be frustrated at Pedri being out for a sustained period, but he could be out for longer if rushed back ahead of time.