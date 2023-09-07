Atletico Madrid to put fresh round of season tickets on sale after increasing stadium capacity

Atletico Madrid have completed work on their Civitas Metropolitano stadium, which was only built in 2018, in order to add more seats and meet demand. The capacity of the Metropolitano has risen by 1,860 seats.

Los Colchoneros started work over the summer in order to increase the capacity, seeing that they had a growing waiting list for season tickets. Previously the capacity was at 68,400, but the extra seats mean the Metropolitano can now hold 70,460 people.

6,020 of those seats are in VIP areas, while 64,440 are for the general public as they describe it. Diario AS say fresh season tickets have been released today, and fans will have until Friday the 15th of September to register for them. It should take the number of season ticket holders over the 60,000 mark.

The Metropolitano is the jewel in what Atletico see as a mini Atletico town of facilities. They intend to build their training facilities next to the stadium, as well as a new concert venue, entertainment areas, a beach, and more sports facilities too.