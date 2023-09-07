Athletic Club could be without star forward for up to 10 matches due to international commitments

For the 2023-24 season, Athletic Club will have their sights set on an improvement from the previous campaign, which saw them finish in eighth place, narrowly missing out on securing European football.

In order for the Basque side to achieve their goal, their key players will have to be on their game throughout the season, and one of those that will be expected to perform is Inaki Williams, who was Athletic’s top goalscorer last season.

However, Athletic are likely to be without Williams for a sustained period of time later this season. This is because Ghana, whom he represents on the international stage, have qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after they defeated Central African Republic 2-1 on Thursday.

The tournament will take place from the 13th of January to the 11th of February 2024, and if Williams is selected by Ghana, which is almost a guarantee, he could miss up to 10 Athletic matches.

While Williams will be ecstatic at the possibility of playing at AFCON, Athletic Club will have to go without one of their most influential players for at least a couple of weeks, which is far from ideal.