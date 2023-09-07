Athletic Club considering move for 24-year-old striker, player open to the move

Despite the summer transfer window having just closed last week, Athletic Club are continuing to look at players they feel can improve their first team squad.

Given their well-known transfer policy of only playing with Basque players, their target pool is more restricted than other clubs, but there are still options available.

One of those that Athletic are keeping tabs on is Alvaro Djalo, according to reports in Portugal (relayed by Marca). The 24-year-old currently plays for Portuguese side Braga, although he did spent the majority of his youth in Bilbao.

Djalo has four goals in seven appearances so far this season, and Athletic will keep an eye on his progress over the next few months.

In a recent interview with Diario AS, Djalo admitted that he would be open to the possibility of returning to Bilbao to join Athletic, although the thought is not one that he considering at this stage.

“(Athletic) have always been a very important club for me. All my friends are from Bilbao. It would be nice to be close to family again, but in my head right now I’m only thinking of Braga and achieving success with this club.”

It remains to be seen whether Athletic Club do step up their pursuit of Djalo in the coming months. At this stage, they are just keeping tabs of him.