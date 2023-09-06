Zinedine Zidane’s youngest son rising through the ranks at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is a household name at Real Madrid. The iconic Frenchman is a club legend, both as a player and as a manager, and remains one of the most synonymous figures with the famous white jersey.

Zidane’s sons have all followed in his footsteps to have played for Real Madrid, albeit none have yet to stamp their own authority at the club. Enzo and Luca have both played for the first team in the past, although neither remain. Theo currently plays for Castilla, and has a slim chance of first team promotion.

The youngest son is Elyaz. Despite being only 17 years of age, he has stepped up to Real Madrid’s U19 side this season, and he scored his first goal at the weekend, having entered as a substitute.

86’ GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL ELYAZ ZIDANE!!!!!!!! Assist from Joan Mascaro. La Cruz Villanovense 1-2 Juvenil A!!! pic.twitter.com/Bv7uvt988O — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) September 3, 2023

Elyaz is in line to become a regular starter under U19 head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, in a team that should do very well in all competitions this season. Elyaz has also already trained with the Real Madrid first team, despite only being 17.

As per Marca, Elyaz is considered to be the most talented of the four Zidane sons, so in this regard, he has the best chance of stamping his authority on the first team at Real Madrid, if/when that opportunity arises. For the time being, he will continue working away at Juvenil A level.