WATCH: Sergio Ramos receives rapturous ovation from 23,000 Sevilla fans on return to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan

On Wednesday, Sergio Ramos was officially presented as a Sevilla player, having agreed a deal to return to his boyhood club earlier this week.

Ramos turned down big-money offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey in order to return to Sevilla, where he had played until 2005 before joining Real Madrid, which some supporters are still furious about.

During the press conference segment of his presentation (via Relevo), Ramos once again re-iterated how incredible it is that he has been able to return to Sevilla 18 years on.

“A dream is fulfilled, I return home after 18 years. It’s a dream come true. Today is one of those days that I want to frame. I want to share it with all my loved ones. It’s going to be a very exciting day for me.”

Ramos also spoke of the moment he found out that Sevilla had decided to offer him a contract, which ruled out any other option for the 37-year-old.

“When the phone rings and it’s my brother, he tells me that I’m coming home. He knows what all this means to me. There was little debate at the time when he told me that Sevilla’s proposal had arrived. It was the last to arrive but the first to be answered.”

After the press conference, Ramos was presented to the Sevilla faithful. 23,000 fans packed into the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan to welcome home the veteran defender, who broke down in tears when being presented.

👏 La ovación a Sergio Ramos… 🥲 Y la emoción del camero. La locura del sevillismo por su vuelta: 23.000 personas en la presentación. 🎥 @alonsoriveror pic.twitter.com/GgqjSL1K0M — Relevo (@relevo) September 6, 2023

Although the move is a homecoming for Ramos, he will be desperate to help Sevilla have success this season. He knows that there is a job at hand for the Andalusians, and a big one at that. Resting on his laurels will be the last thing that Ramos does.