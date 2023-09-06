Tensions revealed betwen international teammate and Real Madrid star

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has been well received by the majority in the Spanish capital, but there are those that he rubs up the wrong way, with his exuberant personality.

Not least some of his teammates in the Germany side. The Amazon Prime documentary ‘All or Nothing’ about die Mannschaft has revealed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he got into a dispute with Joshua Kimmich.

The Bayern Munich midfielder got into it with Rudiger during a training session, as Marca recount.

“You never say it to my face, you always say it behind my back. Do you think I don’t play for the team?”

“They tell you things, they give you instructions…” Rüdiger replies.

“You always tell me ‘do what you want’, and then you end up telling me the opposite.”

Harmony in the German squad was at a low during the Qatar tournament, as they crashed out in the Group Stages following a major upset against Japan.

It is no surprise that tempers flared as a result. Kimmich and Rudiger do have history, with the former taking issue with a challenge from the Berlin-born defender. At Real Madrid, Rudiger appears to be popular with his teammates, and following an anterior cruciate ligament injury to Eder Militao, Rudiger is set for a key role this season.