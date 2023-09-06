Start of Liga F season to be delayed, player strike confirmed following lack of agreement over new pay structure

After weeks of negotiations between Liga F and five unions representing the top flight players of women’s football in Spain, an agreement has still yet to be reached over better pay and conditions.

Talks between the parties have been going on for the last three days, with 10-hour meetings having taken place in order to come to an agreement, as per Diario AS. However, one has not been forthcoming, meaning that action will now be taken.

It means that from Friday, players from the clubs in Liga F will begin a two-week strike. The opening two rounds of fixtures for the new season will not be played, instead being delayed until later in the campaign.

Liga F have released a statement in which they revealed that offers that they made to the unions, which were all ultimately rejected.

After such an incredible summer for women’s football in Spain, which saw La Roja win their first ever World Cup, it is very sad that this issue has meant that the start of the new season is delayed. A swift resolution will hopefully be forthcoming.