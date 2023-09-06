Spain players have doubts about appointment of new manager following Jorge Vilda sacking – report

Spain have sacked Manager Jorge Vilda just 16 days after winning the women’s World Cup with La Roja, appointing his former Assistant Manager Montse Tome in his place. However it has not resolved doubts in the players’ minds about the management of international side.

After suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent, she released a statement saying she had been the victim of sexual assault. She will pursue action against Rubiales, while 79 other players signed the statement, explaining they will not represent Spain again until the necessary changes occur.

On Tuesday, Vilda was relieved of his duties, with Tome taking over. She has been with Vilda for the past five years, and was appointed by Interim President Pedro Rocha. According to multiple sources, including Marca, the players still have their doubts about Tome’s appointment.

In addition, the length of Tome’s contract is unclear, while no changes have been made above her, with Ana Alvarez and Rafael del Amo still at the top of the women’s game in Spain. Meanwhile Vilda was acting as both manager and sporting director, so another replacement must be found for that role too.

“Jorge’s dismissal is correct, because the unsustainable situation that was being experienced led to it,” former Spain international, Fiorentina forward and pundit Vero Boquete declared to Cadena Cope.

“But the appointment of Montse as coach… I have my doubts. An opportunity has been missed to make a much deeper change. When it comes to professionalising things, it’s about changing that system of cronyism and handpicking for meritocracy. There isn’t too much credit0 here.”

“If we think of coaches and coaches fit to take on a world champion, I think that Montse would not be on that list. An opportunity for change and to do things well has been missed.”

Boquete would go on to declare that it was convenient that Tome was a woman in terms of optics, and that she did not have a track record that suggested she should take the job although she did note that she obviously played a large role in bringing the World Cup to Spain.

Naturally, Tome is not Vilda, but having worked him for so long, it remains to be seen whether the players trust her to improve matters. Equally, the same could be said for Interim President Pedro Rocha, who was a vice-president under Rubiales for some time. The next Spain squad is due to be announced next week, when the public will know more about how they feel.