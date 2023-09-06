Sergio Ramos could come out of international retirement – “If the circumstances arise, who knows?”

Earlier this year, Sergio Ramos announced his retirement from international football. The decision came after Luis de la Fuente omitted the 37-year-old from his first squad as Spain’s new head coach, despite talk of a possible recall.

Ramos represented Spain on 180 occasions between 2005 and 2021, and despite having hung up his boots internationally, he would be open to returning for La Roja, if the opportunity arises.

Speaking at his presentation as a new Sevilla player on Wednesday (via Relevo), Ramos explained his thoughts on a possible return to the Spanish national team.

“A year ago I made a decision (to retire from international football). If the circumstances arise (over a possible return), who knows? Everyone knows what it means for me to represent my country. If the circumstances change, why not?”

Spain are in Euro 2024 qualifying action over the next few days, taking on Georgia (Friday) and Cyprus (Tuesday). Ramos will not play any part in those matches, but perhaps he could further down the line.