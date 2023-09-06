Sampdoria make U-turn on decision to sign ex-Celta Vigo forward convicted of sexual abuse following fan pressure

In July, Santi Mina was found guilty of sexual abusing a woman in a campervan in Almeria in 2017. The 27-year-old was playing for Valencia at the time, although he has been with Celta Vigo at the time of the verdict.

Mina, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab with the case hanging over his head, had his contract torn up by Celta last month. He has been on the hunt for a new club, having taken the decision to appeal the court’s verdict.

In recent days, Mina has been heavily linked with a move to Serie B side Sampdoria, who had been prepared to sign the Spaniard. However, as Diario AS has reported, the deal has been aborted following fan pressure.

There has been social outcry from within the Sampdoria fanbase over the possible signing of Mina, and the decision has been taken not to press ahead with plans to complete the deal. As such, Mina will remain as a free agent, and his future efforts to find a new club will undoubtedly be affected by this episode.