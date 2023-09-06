Renewal talks for teenage midfielder being watched by Real Madrid and Barcelona at a standstill

Celta Vigo lost academy jewel Gabri Veiga to Saudi Arabia this summer in a deal worth around €35m, but they are facing the prospect of losing their next jewel for less if they do not advance in negotiations.

Midfielder Hugo Sotelo is thought to be one of the brightest prospects at A Sede, and the 19-year-old looked at home in the first game of the season, when Rafael Benitez trusted him to start.

While he has not featured since Matchday two, Sotelo is one of the more talented prospects in La Liga, with Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly scouting him over the last few months. Relevo say that renewal talks with Sotelo are currently at a standstill though.

They had breached the topic earlier in the summer, but had their first offer rejected by Sotelo. Since there has been no more approaches from Celta, although they believe that sooner or later, they will come to an agreement for him.

🚨 Barça are keeping a close eye on Celta Vigo player Hugo Sotelo. @relevo pic.twitter.com/CGAegnLuS7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 6, 2023

Sotelo’s release clause is currently set at €10m, and seems unlikely to be activated at this early stage, but with his development continuing at a rapid pace, that release clause could look rather small before too long. His current deal does run until 2025, so Celta are not yet in a desperate situation.

Celta Vigo’s academy is one of the most prolific in Spain, but many of them have not spent much time at Balaidos before moving on. The likes of Veiga are a clear example, but if they are to lose their best talents, Celta will want to ensure that they are well rewarded for it. No doubt his release clause will be a key part of any negotiations in the future.

