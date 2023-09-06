Real Madrid defender returns from injury to provide competition in up-for-grabs position

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries over the last few weeks. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao both ruptured their ACLs within days of each other, while Vinicius Junior tore his hamstring against Celta Vigo on matchday three.

Alongside Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy was the first to be struck down with injury. The Frenchman suffered a hamstring injury of his own during the first half of Real Madrid’s pre-season friendly against El Clasico rivals Barcelona in Dallas at the end of July.

Mendy has been unavailable for selection since then, although he has now returned to full training with the rest of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad that are not away on international duty.

Ferland Mendy has returned to training pic.twitter.com/X2ZMdYO5si — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 6, 2023

Mendy will provide competition for Fran Garcia at left-back, with the latter having started all four of Real Madrid’s opening LaLiga fixtures. Mendy’s return comes at a bad time for Garcia, as he has come under-fire following a goal-costing error against Getafe last weekend.

Garcia is likely to remain as first-choice left-back when domestic football returns, although he will be under pressure to perform for Real Madrid, with Mendy expected to be breathing down his neck.