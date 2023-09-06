Quique Setien opens up on Villarreal sacking – “I’m sure that I left good memories”

On Tuesday, Quique Setien became the first manager to be sacked this season, with Villarreal announcing that they had parted ways with the experienced head coach after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Villarreal have lost three of their opening four fixtures, with Friday’s desperately disappointing defeat to Cadiz being the final straw for the club’s hierarchy, who will now look to appoint a successor as soon as possible.

Setien has taken the time to reflect on his sacking over the last 24 hours or so, and as covered by Relevo, he has released an open letter addressed on the topic.

Setien’s full statement:

It’s never nice to be fired, but this is the profession I’ve chosen. On the causes, just and unjust, each one of us will interpret them as it suits us, so they do not matter. I always said that to do what you want you have to buy a club, and this is not mine.

The positive thing is that I have lived a new experience of life, of human relationships, of different behaviours, of emotions and of football and that is what will remain. Now I think I am more prepared than a year ago and, if I have more opportunities again, everything will help us to do things better in the future.

My goal is always to leave a good memory wherever I go and I am sure that I have achieved it, not for the successes or failures that have no owner, but for having worked honestly and treated well those who depended on me.

I am grateful to Villarreal CF for giving me the opportunity to work for the club, and especially to all the employees who treated us on a day-to-day basis as if we were family.

Villarreal have plenty of play for this season, and with only four games gone, they have pulled the trigger quick enough to salvage their season. Their next appointment will be absolutely crucial to their successes in 2023-24.