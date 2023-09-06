Oriol Romeu gushes over “spectacular” Barcelona teammate – “He has surprised us all”

Oriol Romeu has settled into life at Barcelona with ease. He joined from Catalan rivals Girona during the summer transfer window, and has made a promising start to life in Blaugrana colours, producing a strong of impressive performances.

Speaking to RAC1 (via MD), Romeu admitted that the transition to Barcelona was made rather easy by former club Girona.

“At Girona I use concepts and a style of play similar to that of Barca. That made me an option to come back (to Barcelona). Without this year in Girona, the option to return would have been very slim.”

Romeu also spoke on teammate Lamine Yamal, who has taken Spanish football by storm over the last few weeks. The 16-year-old has become a regular starter for Barcelona, and Romeu admitted that his progression has been a shock.

“Lamine has surprised us all. He does amazing things for his age. At only 16 years old, I think he’s a spectacular player. Hopefully we can help him to continue the levels he has shown. He is a player for the present, and he also has a very promising future.”

Romeu has made a promising start to life at Barcelona. Having been regarded as the replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets, there was plenty of pressure on him to perform. So far, he has done so to a high standard.