Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Thibaut Courtois among leading candidates for Yashin Trophy

France Football have announced the 10 nominees for the 2023 Yachine Trophy, which will be presented later in the year. Those selected have been deemed to have been the best goalkeepers in Europe over the last 12 months.

LaLiga have two nominees, neither of which can be contested. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen had an incredible 2022-23 season with Barcelona, which included winning the Zamora trophy for the first time, as well as breaking the club’s clean sheet record.

Thibaut Courtois has also been nominated for his performances for Real Madrid and Belgium. The 31-year-old, who will be out for quite some time after suffering an ACL injury just before the start of the new season, had another excellent individual campaign in 2022-23, despite Los Blancos’ struggles.

Yassine Bounou has also been nominated after several impressive displays for Sevilla and Morocco over the last 12 months. The 32-year-old was remarkable at the 2022 World Cup, and also helped Los Nervionenses win the Europa League for the seventh time. He left the Andalusians this summer to join Al Hilal.

Ter Stegen and Courtois will surely be frontrunners to win the award, meaning that Barcelona or Real Madrid could be set to take home another award.