Jenni Hermoso to press charges against Luis Rubiales following kiss scandal

Spain forward Jenni Hermoso has decided to formally complain to the police about the non-consensual kiss that suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales gave her during the World Cup celebrations. It could result in Rubiales being charged with sexual assault.

Rubiales is currently serving a 90-day suspension from FIFA, while the Ministry of Sport is taking action to suspend him for up to two years from his role with the Spanish Football Federation. The RFEF have also asked for his resignation, although Rubiales appears to be holding firm in his desire to continue.

Now Hermoso has elevated the matter to the authorities. The public prosecutor had opened an investigation into the matter following numerous complaints, and nine days ago presented the evidence and the options to Hermoso and her legal team.

As per Relevo, amongst multiple sources, yesterday Hermoso decided to take action, appearing in person with her lawyers to press charges against Rubiales and give a statement to the police.

Hermoso is likely to return to Mexico and resume her career with Pachuca thereafter, as legal proceedings begin. Rubiales could face charges for sexual harassment and sexual assault.

In terms of punishment, sexual harassment could bring a penalty of 6-12 months in prison, 10-15 months fine in terms of salary, or suspension from work for 12-15 months. If he were to be convicted of sexual assault, the punishment could be between 1 and 5 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the case to be brought by the Ministry for Sport will be suspended until the judicial process is complete.