“I was the first option”- Real Madrid target says Los Blancos signing was second choice

Former Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has declared that Kepa Arrizabalaga was at least Real Madrid‘s second choice on their goalkeeping shortlist this summer.

After Thibaut Courtois’ anterior cruciate ligament injury was confirmed, Los Blancos moved quickly to bring in a replacement. Courtois is expected to be out until around April.

There quickly rumours circulating regarding Bounou, with Sevilla reportedly demanding €20m for his signature. He ended up signing for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

“I was the first option,” ‘Bono’ told Canal Sur (via Relevo).

“That’s what I understand. Later, the board of directors analysed the whole situation, they saw that I could go to the African Cup and miss a lot of games in an important month for Madrid… and it couldn’t be. In addition, they had other options in the form of a loan that suited them better.”

Bounou had also been suggested as an option for Bayern Munich, who spent all summer looking for a goalkeeper, but it appears as if they were not willing to spend on the 32-year-old.

“Bayern were in contact with Sevilla. They asked me to wait and told me that they were going to send an offer, but meanwhile other names kept coming up. I understood that there came a time when Bayern were only looking for a loan. The clubs, unfortunately, do not want to spend,” Bounou asserted, noting that his age was an obstacle too.

Bayern have since bought 23-year-old Daniel Peretz for €5m from Maccabi Tel-Aviv. Bono also hinted that were it not for the African Cup of Nations, then Youssef En-Nesyri might have also left Sevilla, saying that the tournament ‘has influenced the market a lot’.

Real Madrid instead moved for Kepa, who has joined on a simple loan deal from Chelsea. The former Athletic Club ‘keeper has already declared that he would be delighted to stay for longer than a season, but will have it tricky to start games if Courtois is the same goalkeeper he was before his injury.