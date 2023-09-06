‘He should have 5 Ballon d’Ors’ – New Real Madrid signing raves about teammate

Real Madrid have started off the season well, with a 100% record through four games. Naturally, Jude Bellingham has dominated the headlines after 5 goals in just 4 games, but for new signing Joselu Mato, one player in particular has stood out for him.

German maestro Toni Kroos has only started one of those matches, but came on against Getafe last weekend and changed the flow of the match. Kroos’ considered retirement last year, but has remained in the end, and crowned his first start of the season with an assist for Bellingham against Almeria.

“Kroos should have five Ballon d’Ors!” Joselu told Diario AS.

“He is an incredible player, capable of changing a game. He is one of the players who has caught my attention the most at Real Madrid. He never loses a ball and plays with a level-headedness that makes him different. It’s a pleasure to play with him.”

Against Getafe, Kroos did just that. Like last season, Kroos has started off the season in fine form. Last campaign he was arguably Real Madrid’s best player ahead of the Qatar World Cup. Both he and Luka Modric are facing strong competion for places this season, with Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga all competing for places, but the veterans all already showing they should not be written off.