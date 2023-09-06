Further details revealed of Barcelona’s buyback clause for Ez Abde – fee will increase from 2024 to 2025

Barcelona made the bold decision to sell Ez Abde on the final day of the summer transfer window, with the 21-year-old joining Real Betis for a fee of just €7.5m.

As part of the deal, Barcelona have retained a 50% sell-on clause, in the instance that Betis sell Abde on in the next few years. Also, the Catalans have secured a buyback clause, for which further details have been released by MD.

Barcelona negotiated a buyback clause with Betis which can see them re-sign Abde next summer for a fee of €20m. However, if they decide against this, it increases to €25m for the summer of 2025. If it is not activated then, the clause expires.

If Barcelona do re-sign Abde and then sell him on, Betis would also be entitled to more money, as they have retained 20% of the capital gain from a subsequent sale as part of the initial agreement.

There’s little doubt that Real Betis will be the happier of the two clubs following the negotiations for Abde. Barcelona will be keeping a close eye on their former player, and they may decide to bring him back to Catalonia within the next two years.