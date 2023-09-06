Espanyol head coach Luis Garcia on re-integration of Martin Braithwaite – “He saw that he made a mistake”

It had looked almost certain that Martin Braithwaite would leave Espanyol during the summer transfer window. The Danish international revolted following the Catalan side’s relegation from LaLiga, leaving the club’s pre-season training camp in an attempt to force a move away.

However, Braithwaite later returned to the camp, and expressed his sincere apologies to head coach Luis Garcia, his teammates and the club’s hierarchy. He has now remained at Espanyol for this season, and he will hope to fire them back up into LaLiga.

Speaking to Relevo on the Braithwaite saga, Garcia admitted that it was very easy to forgive the ex-Barcelona forward for his actions.

“It was very easy to talk to him because he is an extraordinary professional. He was re-integrated with total naturalness. It was a mistake that he made, and he acknowledged it.

“The nobility and humanity that he has made him see that he had made a mistake. Sometimes players live in a bubble, and they believe that everything they do is fine.”

Braithwaite is expected to be a vital player for Espanyol this season. If he is firing, Los Pericos will fancy their chances of bouncing straight back to LaLiga.