Eden Hazard no closer to finding new club, still living in Spain following Real Madrid exit

It has been three months since Eden Hazard was involved in his final match for Real Madrid. The former Belgian international agreed to terminate his contract one year early back in June, bringing to an end his tumultuous four-year spell at Los Blancos.

Despite being a free agent since then, Hazard has yet to find a new club. According to Marca, retirement remains a very string possibility for the 32-year-old, who has turned down multiple offers throughout the summer.

As of right now, Hazard still lives in Madrid, having settled down with his family in the Spanish capital. One of his sons currently plays in the Real Madrid academy, so there is no real urgency for him to move away at this stage.

It would be a great shame if Hazard were to retire in the next few months. He was undoubtedly one of the best players in the world before moving to Real Madrid, although he may decide that he has little else to prove in the world of football.

